Bless the Block, an Owensboro parade started by missionaries Justin and Rebekah Kline, is returning for a second year.
It started in 2020 as a COVID-safe alternative to Heritage Baptist Church’s Vacation Bible School, which they did for nine years prior to the pandemic.
The Kline’s decided to bring it back due to the positive community response and to continue preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“It was more successful than we ever could have imagined,” Rebekah Kline said.
The parade went through the Kline’s community, where they have lived for 11 years.
“We wanted to fill a specific need in the community,” Justin Kline said.
Since so many of the events in their community were being canceled due to the pandemic, Justin Kline said, they wanted to create something safe for people to enjoy.
“Everybody was just ready for something,” Justin Kline said.
Rebekah Kline described the event as positive, safe and uplifting.
“We want to shower people with food, cleaning supplies and the love of Christ,” Rebekah Kline said.
The Kline’s both said they wanted to give back to their community since they have been so welcoming to them.
“We’re bringing the community together in a time where I think we need that,” Justin Kline said.
This year, along with the parade, there will be a cookout and a block party to go along with the celebration. The food is free for anyone who wants to attend.
Justin Kline explained that there will be a “GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Float”, including people who the Kline’s consider “local celebrities.”
World-champion powerlifter Julius Maddox will be one of them and will be giving a speech.
Along with members of the parade giving out canned food and cleaning supplies, there will be a live performance from rapper E2, who will be performing on the back of one of the trucks in the parade.
The Kline’s are hoping to help more than 100 families during the parade.
“We’re wanting to bring the hope that comes through Jesus,” Justin Kline said.
The Kline’s mentioned that the parade could not be put on without the help of Heritage Baptist Church.
Rebekah Kline said anyone is welcome to donate canned food or cleaning supplies to help with the parade.
The best way to contact the Klines about the parade is through their Facebook Page, 5th Street Life.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on July 30 and travel from West Fifth Street to West Seventh Street.
In the event of rain or storms, the parade will be moved to July 31.
