The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is in urgent need of several blood types.
Despite the center's best efforts, collections have dipped below "a safe level" for O-positive, O-negative, A-negative and B-positive, said Janet Howard, the local blood center's administrator.
Collections are the lowest they've been all summer, Howard said. "It's the lowest we've been for a little while."
The past few months have been unusual, Howard said.
"Then, during the month of September, all our hospitals used more blood," she said. "They've used about 15% more in the month of September than they usually do."
Two community blood drives are set for this week. Howard hopes they help restock the center.
The St. Joseph Fire Department will host a drive between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Another drive is planned between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hawesville Fire Department.
"Hopefully, these will get us out of the hole," Howard said.
The blood center is at 3015 Old Hartford Road. Walk-ins are welcome.
The center opens at 8:30 a.m. every weekday. It closes at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It closes at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
With the required screening and paperwork, donors should expect to be in the office up to an hour, but the actual donation takes about 10 minutes. Howard said it is easy to donate during a lunch hour.
Before donating, it's good to eat iron-rich foods and drink an extra 16 ounces of water.
Wear a shirt with sleeves that easily roll above the elbows.
After giving blood, eat a snack and drink an extra four 8-ounce glasses of water or other nonalcoholic beverages during a 24-hour period.
Owensboro's blood center has snacks, drinks and T-shirts for anyone who gives.
WKRBC is the sole supplier of blood and blood products for three medical helicopters and six western Kentucky hospitals -- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Ohio County Hospital, Crittenden Health System, Caldwell County Hospital, Breckinridge Memorial Health and Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
For more information about giving blood, call WKRBC at 270-684-9296.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
