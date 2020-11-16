If you heard the sound of a jet over Owensboro about 8 a.m., it was the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels coming for a winter visit to Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.
The aerobatic team is scheduled to headline the Owensboro Air Show on Aug. 13-15.
Tim Ross, the city's public events director, said the Blue Angels pay winter visits to the cities where they will perform later in the year.
He said he didn't announce the visit in advance because Owensboro is in the red zone of the coronavirus pandemic and city officials didn't want people rushing to the airport to see the planes.
That would have run the risk of spreading the virus, Ross said.
