Slightly more than two hours away from Owensboro, the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky took place on Oct. 8, 1862, in Perryville.
The area where 20,000 Union soldiers and 16,500 Confederate soldiers engaged has been preserved within the 1,400 acres of the Perryville Battlefield State Historic Site. Its history and artifacts are also maintained inside a museum on the same grounds.
"We had 7,500 casualties on this battlefield in under five hours," said Joe Crafa, a representative of The Museum. "That's an enormous rate."
Perryville is situated on the Chaplin River in western Boyle County.
Crafa said the battle was more about fighting over water than real estate.
"There was a drought at the time and the soldiers were of the belief that, since the Chaplin River and Doctor's Creek were here, they would be able to refresh themselves," Crafa said. "Unfortunately, that wasn't the case because of the drought. In fact, there were stories about soldiers chasing pigs out of the water so they could fill their canteens."
Since that battle 157 years ago, the site has become home to the annual Battle of Perryville commemoration that will be held this year on Oct. 5-6.
Joan House, The Museum's director, said Perryville has become known for its large Civil War re-enactments but they don't occur during the commemoration years.
"We've gotten such a reputation for having these big, massive re-enactments every year people think they're going to see 3,000 soldiers and that doesn't happen."
Those large-scale re-enactments usually happen during a milestone anniversary year or every five years.
During the commemorative or off years, the battlefield hosts what it calls "The Life of a Soldier," which attracts about 150 re-enactors.
House said this will be a commemorative year.
"You can enlist with the armies and you'll be taught the military drills and demonstrations," House said. "You're given a practice musket and you can actually go out on the field with the re-enactors during the military demonstrations at 2 o'clock."
The Museum opens full-time -- Monday through Sunday -- during the first week of April and closes the first week of November. During the winter months, it's open Thursday, Friday and Saturday or by appointment.
House said The Museum's mission is to tell the story of the Battle of Perryville. It also contains cannons, uniforms and guns from the actual battle.
"We have some really cool, rare artifacts in The Museum that are worth the time for any Civil War buff," House said. "And there's also a 28-minute interpretive movie that gives you the highlights of the Battle of Perryville."
Along with the battlefield and The Museum, approximately 700 acres have been turned into a habitat for native flowers.
House said it attracts thousands of monarch butterflies every fall.
"People come from all over the state to see the massive influx of monarch butterflies," House said. "So it's just a battlefield but a giant nature preserve as well."
Until Oct. 31, The Museum will be open on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
