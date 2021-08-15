While the Owensboro Air Show concluded its three-hour performance Saturday afternoon, the festival atmosphere continued with Downton ROMP: Air Show After Party at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum.
The crowds moved their lawn chairs from Owensboro’s Smother’s Park to the museum’s backyard to enjoy the urban edition of the annual ROMP Festival held at Yellow Creek Park each September.
The show kicked off at 4 p.m. with Wolfpen Branch taking to the Michael E. Horn Family Stage. Other featured performers included The Barefoot Movement, Fireside Collective and Airshow.
Carly Smith, museum marketing director, said the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum first hosted the Air Show After Party in 2019.
“I think the main idea is that we have such a great location for people to view the air show and that is an event that takes place during the day, so it just made sense to us to try and capture all these attendees that are coming to the air show and give them a little bluegrass music,” Smith said.
Smith said that a limited number of tickets were available for $20, and capacity for the event was about 1,400 people.
Debbie Davis, said she attended the Owensboro Air Show downtown and decided to stay over and attend the concert at the Bluegrass Hall of fame and Museum.
“I love to see the blue angels,” she said. “The show was amazing.”
Davis said her family is involved in bluegrass music, and she has attended other events at the museum before.
“I have been following bluegrass music since I was a little child,” Davis said.
Smith said when deciding what bands to book for the event, the museum tries to maintain a connection to the ROMP Festival.
“The idea with these artists is that this is like the downtown romp ... and we try to book bands that have played at ROMP and are bands that people know,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.