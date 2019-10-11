Bluegrass lessons start Oct. 19

"Bluegrass music is a great spectator sport," Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, tells people.
"But it is so much more fun to participate," he says.
And the Hall of Fame will be teaching people how to do just that with music lessons that begin on Oct. 19.
The lessons began in the fall of 2005, funded then by grants from the Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation and the Kentucky Arts Council.
Hundreds of students -- children and adults -- have learned to play at least a few chords through the years.
And some now perform in bands.
Fall classes usually attract about 100 students.
"We want to make it easy to get involved and learn to play an instrument," Joslin said. "So, we have designed our Saturday lessons program with that in mind."
He said the classes are for "students, adults, beginners and intermediate players and are especially designed for those who have never played an instrument before. If you want to learn, have fun, and meet some great people in the process, our Saturday lessons program is for you."
Classes include Bluegrass Boot Camp, Beginner's Plus, Intermediate and Bluegrass Band classes.
The registration fee is $50 for the first family member and $30 for each additional family member.
Joslin said classes are structured by age, but adults and children can take lessons together as a family.
Classes will be on Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16, Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.
Bluegrass Bootcamp is for newcomers. No skills are required.
Students will have a class on each instrument -- guitar, mandolin, banjo and fiddle.
Beginners Plus is for people who participated in the spring beginners class.
Intermediate is for students that have completed two semesters in the program.
And Bluegrass Band is for musicians and singers who want to learn to play with others.
It includes instruction on how arrange a song, pick the best key for the song, play along with different instruments and singers and perform together at a local nursing home.
Class times range from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the class.
To register for classes or for more information, go to bluegrasshall.org or call 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
