'Bluegrass Now!' is city's largest TV production

Thursday night's filming of the concert "Bluegrass Now!" for PBS in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum's Woodward Theatre will be the largest television production Owensboro has ever seen.
The audience is coming from nine states — Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.
Nashville producer Todd Jarrell is bringing an 80-member crew, whose members will be working 60-plus hours in four days to prep for the concert, capture the 7 p.m. performance by 35 or more musicians in 10 bands and do post-production work.
The finished product will be shown on 330 PBS stations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa during the PBS pledge drive, which begins on Feb. 29.
Jarrell said the show will be rebroadcast for at least two years and probably more.
"We started working on this in late January," he said.
Nine cameras in the auditorium will film the entire concert, which is expected to last a little over two hours.
It will then be edited down to one hour for PBS and 75 minutes for DVDs and CDs.
On Thursday, Jarrell said, "We'll start at 9 a.m. and finish around 3 a.m. Friday. We'll be shooting inside the museum with our hosts, Jim Lauderdale and Rhonda Vincent."
The bands will begin rehearsing at noon Thursday and continue until at least 6 p.m., he said.
The show should move quickly, Jarrell said.
"There may be a few stops for resets," he said. "But it's designed like a live show. It's bluegrass. That makes for easier stage turns than other genres. We don't have to set up drums for each act. Molly Tuttle is the only one who carries a drummer."
Cameras will capture the reaction of the audience during the two hours.
The show will end with all the musicians on stage, Jarrell said.
There is no way to estimate the total audience that will see the concert on TV or on DVD, he said.
But all bluegrass fans in the country should be able to see it, Jarrell said.
"Bluegrass Now!" is the first major television production in the state-of-the-art Woodward Theatre.
More TV coming?
But Jarrell doesn't think it will be the last.
"This is a great place for television," he said. " I would think this would lead to more TV here. It's the epicenter for a whole genre of music. It's the altar for this music. It's like a bug light for bluegrass musicians."
Jarrell said, "Music is the soundtrack of your life. And for bluegrass fans, Owensboro is right up the road from Bill Monroe's home place" in Ohio County.
Kentucky has declared 2020 the "Year of Music."
And "Bluegrass Now!" will be part of it, Jarrell said.
The concert features Vincent, Lauderdale, Larry Sparks, Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.
Jarrell said his company has "delivered over 120 episodes of ‘Bluegrass Underground’ and seven multiartist prime time/pledge specials to PBS over the last few years. They trust us to bring the production home."
"Bluegrass Now!" will be the third PBS show in six months to feature bluegrass.
“Big Family,” a documentary that featured the Hall of Fame, aired in August.
“Country Music,” the Ken Burns documentary that featured a lot of bluegrass, aired in September.
And “Bluegrass Now!” will air in two months.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said attention like that is turning the Hall of Fame into “a national treasure.”
The $15.3 million Hall of Fame opened its doors on Oct. 18, 2018, and drew 35,000 visitors its first year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
