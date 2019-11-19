The problems have all been worked out, and "Bluegrass Now!," a concert featuring 10 top bands, is coming to Woodward Theatre in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Rhonda Vincent and Jim Lauderdale will host the show being filmed for a national PBS broadcast on Feb. 29, as part of the network's pledge drive programming.
The lineup includes Larry Sparks, a member of the Hall of Fame.
Tickets are $68 and $48.
They go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at bluegrasshall.org or 270-926-7891.
Since Woodward Theatre seats 447, they are expected to go fast.
The concert, originally called "Masters of Bluegrass," had been scheduled for Nov. 17.
But several acts pulled out of the lineup, and it had to be rescheduled and renamed.
Todd Jarrell, the producer, said his company has "delivered over 120 episodes of 'Bluegrass Underground' and seven multiartist prime time/pledge specials to PBS over the last few years. They trust us to bring the production home."
The lineup also includes Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines and Molly Tuttle.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said the production will feature several artists playing with people they don't normally perform with.
Tuttle and Tyminski will perform a duet.
Vincent's band, The Rage, will back Sparks and Cleveland and Buller will perform a fiddle burndown.
'like Christmas morning'
"If bluegrass music is Kentucky's gift to the world," Joslin said, " 'Bluegrass Now!' feels like Christmas morning."
PBS will produce DVDs and CDs of the performance, he said.
A press release from the network calls the Hall of Fame "the beautiful new epicenter of the genre."
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, "This is a national broadcast. We have to support these shows that bring national attention to Owensboro."
He said the CVB will promote the show with blogs and digital advertising.
From a tourism standpoint, Calitri said, 10 bands and production personnel will be staying in local hotels and eating in local restaurants.
Jarrell said his crew will be in town Dec. 17-18 for pre-production work on the concert.
He said the artists on the show "represent the many facets of bluegrass today across genre, gender and generation."
Tuttle is 26. Sparks is 72.
This will be the third PBS show in six months to feature bluegrass.
"Big Family," a documentary that featured the Hall of Fame, aired in August.
"Country Music," the Ken Burns documentary that featured a lot of bluegrass, aired in September.
And "Bluegrass Now!" will air in three months.
Joslin said attention like that is turning the Hall of Fame into "a national treasure."
Calitri said the Kentucky Department of Tourism is promoting Kentucky music in 2020 and the PBS show should be part of that promotion.
Joslin said he will soon have a major announcement about next year's ROMP, which will also be part of the 2020 promotion.
The $15.3 million Hall of Fame opened its doors on Oct. 18, 2018, and drew 35,000 visitors its first year.
Without it, the concert probably wouldn't have been scheduled for Owensboro, Joslin said.
