'Bluegrass-tinged' Love Canon coming to Hall of Fame

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing in Love Canon, a band that mixes bluegrass with "the electronic-tinged pop-hits of the '80s and '90s," for a Valentine's Day show on Feb. 14.
The evening will also include a pre-show dinner in the Independence Bank Event Room on the Hall of Fame's third floor.
Tickets for the show are $25.
The package that includes the dinner and show is $149 per couple.
The Hall of Fame said the dinner will feature "an array of food stations with a variety of culinary options."
The price includes two drink tickets.
There will be a cash bar with Valentine's-themed drink specials.
And a champagne toast is planned at the end of the dinner.
Love Canon -- the name refers to the band's desire to "kind of canonize the tunes from the '80s that we love" -- started in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2006.
It covers the music of such artists as Peter Gabriel, Billy Joel, Depeche Mode and Paul Simon.
"They don't cover music of the '80s as much as kidnap it and take it on a bluegrass-tinged joyride," Style Magazine said of the band.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, "We want to develop unique experiences here at the Hall of Fame, and this event offers one-stop shopping in the name of love and great music."
He said people are still talking about Love Canon's after-party performance at ROMP in 2018.
The dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the performance is at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at bluegrasshall.org or at the Hall of Fame box office.
