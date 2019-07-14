Blues Awards winner Collier to perform at The Miller House

Recent winner of this year's Blues Music Awards Instrumentalist Horn Award Vanessa Collier will return to Owensboro to perform Friday at The Miller House, 301 E. Fifth St.
The saxophonist is a 2013 graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and was honored by Dan Aykroyd's House of Blues Radio Show as the Best of 2014 Blues Breaker Featured Artist. She also earned a spot in the 2015 International Blues Challenge and won the Billtown Blues Challenge in 2016.
She said coming back to Owensboro will be like coming home.
"I just love the feel of Owensboro," she said. "I'm from the south, so I like that kind of smaller town feel."
Collier, a native of Dallas, Texas, is currently based out of Philadelphia. She has toured the world professionally and has shared the stage with musical greats including Willie Nelson, Annie Lennox, Joe Louis Walker and more.
She's toured nationally and internationally, and released three critically-acclaimed albums -- 2014's "Heart, Soul & Saxophone," "Meeting My Shadow" in 2017, and "Honey Up" which was released in 2018.
Those in attendance at The Miller House show can expect a blend of old and new, Collier said.
"Most of what we do is originally, but based on old school styles," she said. "I do some blues, funk, soul, a little bit of rock, a little bit of jazz, a little bit of everything."
She said it's a high-energy performance with a lot of passion and grit.
"And hopefully some good lyrics that people can connect to," she said. "I hope (attendees) just come and have a conversation with me because that's what it's all about."
Larry Kirk, owner of The Miller House, said he is excited to bring Collier back for a performance.
The blues awards she has won are impressive, he said, especially considering she's gone up against hall-of-famers.
More than that, though, he said, she's a good person.
"Besides her talent, which is great, she's got everything else," he said. "A great work ethic, everything. And she's done it all by hard work, and study."
Tickets to the 8 p.m. show are $10 each, and are available at The Miller House or at themillerhouserestaurant.com.
For more information, call The Miller House at 270-685-5878.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
