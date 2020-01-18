The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education has started the process of finding a new superintendent to replace former Superintendent Nick Brake.
On Friday, the board met with Kentucky School Board Association Field Consultant Quin Sutton to break down the more than three-month process of searching for and ultimately hiring a superintendent.
Brake, who was brought on as the superintendent of the district in 2013, announced last June that he would be stepping down from the position at the end of 2019. OPS Chief Academic Officer Matthew Constant was named interim superintendent, taking on his new role on Jan. 1.
The opening for the position, and coinciding advertising, will begin on Jan. 22 and last until Feb. 22. During that time, the district will be tasked with forming a screening committee that will vet the candidates, ultimately narrowing them down to three for the board to consider.
The committee, consisting of a board chair appointed board member, one principal representative, two teacher representatives, one classified staff representative, one parent representative and one minority parent representative, will have its first joint board-committee meeting on Feb. 25, followed immediately by the first of three screening committee meetings. Times for those closed meetings have not been set.
Between Feb. 25 and the final joint board-committee meeting on April 27, the committee will be charged with narrowing down applicants, initiating background checks on favorable candidates and finalizing recommendations to be presented to the board on April 27.
On May 1, the board will begin the process of interviewing the candidates with the hope of naming the next superintendent of the district on or before June 1.
Brake’s six-year commitment will definitely be hard to follow, said Jeremy Edge, board chair.
“Obviously Nick (Brake) has been very innovative,” he said. “He got the Innovation Academy and iMiddle School going. He was also integral in strengthening our arts programs, which has been a big driver in our increased enrollment over the past few years. With Nick, we had the best of both worlds with someone that could be innovative and be strong in finance.”
Brake’s achievements as well as the positive trajectory of the district in recent years will make the position attractive to the most qualified candidates, Edge said.
“We hope what we have to offer will land us a prime candidate that will remain in the district,” he said. “Nick wanted to go out while he was on top so to speak. I will say with John David (Sandefur, OPS finance director) and our maintenance director (Chris Bozarth) we have all of the pieces in place. We just need a strong leader to make sure that everything continues to move in a positive direction. We are hoping to find someone to be in the position for six to eight years so they can really put their mark on it and make an impact on the district.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.