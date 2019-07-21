With 8.1 million barrels of bourbon and other spirits in inventory as of 2018, there is now roughly two barrels of bourbon for every person in Kentucky, the highest the industry has had in 40 years, according to the Kentucky Distillers Association (KDA).
Last year alone, the state's 68 bourbon distillers filled 1.7 million barrels, the highest since 1972.
With the 115% increase in bourbon production over the past five years, it is evident that the people want their bourbon, meaning that the state's distillers need more and more storage by way of the traditional rickhouse. Rickhouses are aging warehouses where barrels are stored in "ricks," or racks that stack barrels three high and store them on their sides.
In recent years, more so than in the history of the industry, some distillers have had to deal with the catastrophic effects of their rickhouses coming to a rather messy and costly end. Most recently, Jim Beam and Owensboro's own O.Z. Tyler saw rickhouses collapse because of weather events, begging the question: Are these structures that on average hold 20,000 barrels (roughly 1 million gallons or 8.34 million pounds) safe or even necessary?
The answer to both is yes, Eric Gregory, president of the KDA, said.
"When bourbon took a nosedive in the '70s, '80s and '90s, there weren't warehouses being built," he said. "We didn't see more until 2009 and 2010 when we realized that a building code for warehouses (rickhouses) was never created. We led the way in establishing a code with the state for the new warehouses being built."
While there is a code for new warehouses, those built before the code were grandfathered in and are not subject to state inspections, said Krista Locke, executive director of communications and public outreach for the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet.
"Buildings constructed before the establishment of the Kentucky Building Code are not subject to the Department of Housing, Building and Construction's (HBC) standard process of review, approval and inspection," she said. "HBC protects the public by ensuring that new construction complies with all requirements established by the Kentucky Building Code. ... Local fire departments may conduct inspections for existing buildings within the local fire department's jurisdiction."
Through all of the jargon at the state level through the HBC as well as Section 430 of the Kentucky Building Code, the bottom line is that rickhouses are not a high priority; especially given the fact that, despite their place as a high-hazard structure, they have low occupancy standards, leaving the responsibility on the shoulders of the distillers, Gregory said.
"The recent problems, like with Beam and O.Z., were acts of God," he said. "However, when something happens, the responsibility is on the distillers. I can say they want to keep those warehouses as stable and secure as possible. The warehouse that Beam lost was insured and sprinkled, but I can assure you that they would rather have the liquid and the sales than the insurance. Knock on wood, we are very fortunate that over the past 80-something years since the end of Prohibition, these incidents have been few and far between. If Mother Nature wants to throw those things at us, there isn't much we can do. We will continue exploring and trying to figure it out."
Traditionally, the monitoring of a rickhouse for structural shifts has been the use of the classic plumb line, said Jacob Call, master distiller and operations manager for O.Z. Tyler. A plumb line is a weight (plumb bob) suspended from a string used as a vertical reference line to ensure a structure is centered.
"Very traditional; employees would go in and weave a plumb bob," he said. "It is really a visual inspection by people to monitor changes or if anything is broken or if there are bent posts, cracks in the foundation, drainage issues and things like that. After our collapse, we started looking for a new way to monitor."
Call recently joined with Louisville-based StructuRight Structural Health Monitoring Systems to use an app-based system to better monitor the structural stability of O.Z. Tyler's rickhouses beginning in September.
It's a move that Gregory and others in the industry are keeping an eye on, Gregory said.
"We want to learn more about that technology," he said. "At some point, we are hoping to have that company give a presentation. It is a warehouse; there are few man-hours. You put (the barrels) in there to sleep and age, you go in periodically to make sure that there isn't movement. Most masters check that plumb bob. Those warehouses hold the lifeblood of our industry."
While distillers and the KDA work alongside local officials to try to prevent ecological issues or possible injury in the event of a collapse, the simple fact is rickhouses are an integral part of what makes Kentucky's bourbon so special, he said.
"Distilleries over the past couple of generations have tried to figure out ways to re-create the atmosphere here and outside of Kentucky," he said. "I'll never say never, but if there was a way to re-create it outside of rickhouses and outside of Kentucky, the industry would have figured that out. There is a reason that we remain the one true authentic home for bourbon. We have the corn, the water and more importantly, the climate. Really cold winters and hot summers. Those temperature fluctuations are what create that amber mellow flavor. Part of the process is the science and part is the art. That is why these masters know their warehouses and product better than anyone."
A rickhouse is more than a simple warehouse for storage. The highest level of a rickhouse is traditionally hot and dry, forcing the water molecules to escape the barrel faster than the alcohol molecules, which drives up the proof and concentrates the flavors, allowing those barrels at the upper levels to age at an accelerated pace. Barrels at the bottom of the rickhouse experience an atmosphere that is traditionally moist and cool, allowing the surrounding moisture from outside to infiltrate the barrel and drive the proof down. Ultimately, each barrel ages differently depending on its placement in the rickhouse.
"We have been using rickhouses for centuries, and it is the best way to store and age our whiskey to the distilleries and taste profile and I don't see us changing up that process. Are there things we could do to help prevent issues through new technology? Yes, and those in this industry are exploring avenues all of the time. We will continue doing the research and aid in preventing the acts of God."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.