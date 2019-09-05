Finding written accounts of life in the Owensboro area in the early 1800s is hard.
Few diaries or other written records of the area back then have been discovered.
But "The United States as They Are, and the Americans as They Are; Described in a Tour Through the Valley of the Mississippi," an 1828 book by Karl Anton Postl, a Moravian-born monk who wrote under the pseudonym of Charles Sealsfield, does offer a glimpse into that era.
Postl began his journey through mid-America at Cincinnati in the fall of 1826.
From there, he traveled overland through northern Kentucky and southeastern Indiana before boarding a keelboat at Louisville to journey down the Ohio River.
"There was now an abundance of pigeons, venison and bear's flesh on board our boat; the latter, when young, is delicious, having a very fine flavour, with rather a sweet and luscious taste," Postl wrote.
But bear meat was getting hard to find in the area.
County histories say that John Hazelrigg killed the last bear around Masonville in 1833.
Postl wrote that he saw pigeons in "flocks of thousands and ten thousands."
"On the third day (out of Louisville), we lost part of our company, as two of the ladies landed on the Yellow-banks, so called from the yellow colour of the shores, which formerly gave the name to the countytown of Davies county, now Owensborough," he wrote.
"It contains eighty buildings, including a courthouse, a newspaper printing office, and three stores."
That contradicts county histories that say the community's first newspaper -- The Bulletin -- was started in 1842.
It had only four pages and it folded after a couple of years, unable to support itself on $2 subscriptions -- which could be paid in produce.
There is apparently no information about that 1826-27 newspaper.
The U.S. Census found 229 people living in Owensboro in 1830 and 5,209 in all of Daviess County.
Postl also took note of Daviess County's grapes.
"From this village, down to the mouth of the Green river, wild vines grow very luxuriantly, forming a continued series of hedges," he wrote. "The grapes are used for wine, which is of a hard taste, but not a bad flavour; if properly attended to they would certainly yield an excellent produce. We gathered in a few minutes abundance of grapes, and found them juicy and very good."
Postl wrote, "Near the mouth of the Green river, and up its banks, are several ponds of bitumen, a material which is used by the inhabitants for lamp oil. The country abounds in saltpetre, and saltlicks."
Henderson, he wrote, "contains 500 inhabitants, 90 dwellings and a courthouse. Some of the houses are in tolerable order, but the greatest part in a shattered condition, and the town has a dirty appearance."
Postl also noted that "a species of the mistletoe here makes its appearance for the first time. The trees are covered with bunches of this plant, its foliage is yellow, the berries milk white, and so viscous as to serve for bird lime; when falling they adhere to the branches, and strike root in the bark of the trees."
His book is available online free at http://www.archive.org/stream/americansastheya00seal#page/n5/mode/2up.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.