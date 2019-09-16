Bookworms: The Scherrer family publishes 'The Galactic Adventures of Old Man and Cat'

Most kids who want some alone time with their dads would probably ask to toss a ball, play a video game or attend a movie.
Not twins Madeline and Maverick Scherrer.
At age 7, they asked to write a book with their dad, Joshua Scherrer.
Scherrer, a social studies teacher at Heritage Park High School, has written three novels.
"While I was writing my third book, Madeline and Maverick started taking an interest in what I was doing and started sharing some of the stories and comics that they had written and drawn," Scherrer said. "They are avid readers and love writing, so I promised them that I would help them become real authors once I had published my book."
Near Thanksgiving 2017, they started working on "The Galactic Adventures of Old Man and Cat." The threesome set a goal of publishing their book by the following spring break.
The twins, now 9, drew characters and discussed story ideas.
By March, the rough draft was in hand. The family, which includes mom April Scherrer and 4-year-old brother Everett, spent time together reading the manuscript.
Everett, 4, served as their main barometer to measure what worked — and what didn't.
"When he would laugh, we would make sure to keep that part of the story, and when he started to lose interest in a section, we knew that it probably needed (to be) changed," Scherrer said.
Madeline and Maverick developed the storyline and the book's main characters — Old Man, Cat, Cookie and Milk. Dad brought it all together.
The dedication reads: "We wrote this book together, as a family, the source of all great stories."
The first chapter finds Old Man and his kitty named Cat raiding the kitchen for a late evening snack. Instead of goodies, Old Man finds aliens from outer space named Cookie and Milk in the cupboard and fridge.
Before long, the four of them are streaking across the Milky Way in a spaceship that "looked like a gigantic soda bottle but with wings." The four friends outrun and outthink enemies as they cross the galaxy.
Madeline and Maverick met their spring break goal. Their dad completed the publication process and ordered copies by April 2018.
There's little profit in being an independent author, Scherrer said. However, proceeds from the book go into a college savings account for the kids.
The book gives Madeline and Maverick a lot of joy.
"I've read it at least three times," Maverick said.
It's as much fun to read as it was to write, he said. In fact, Maverick thinks he may grow up to be an author by trade.
Cat is his favorite character in the book. "He learns karate," Maverick said.
Madeline's favorite is Cookie.
"When I was younger and wrote the book, I really liked Shopkins," she said. "One of the Shopkins was a cookie."
Madeline and Maverick share a common goal: They hope the book inspires others to enjoy reading and writing.
The twins could read by the time they graduated from kindergarten. Their reading fluency continued to develop through the first grade. By second grade, their interest in reading exploded, Scherrer said.
The family hopes to write more books together in the future.
"It gave us a common purpose, and the book became a point of conversation for us," Scherrer said. "We shared ideas, worked together, gave feedback and bonded as a family. I would encourage every family to find a project in which everyone can be involved because there is no greater satisfaction than accomplishing something together."
