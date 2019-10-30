With winter weather arriving in the region, the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road, is switching to its winter hours schedule on Friday.
That means it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 1, when it will again be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
