Western Kentucky Botanical Garden's seventh annual picnic for its members and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Garden, 25 Carter Road.
There is no charge for the event.
"If you are not a member, but are curious about The Garden, the picnic is the perfect time to visit," Laurna Strehl, the garden's manager, said Tuesday.
She said Harold Ebelhar and his cooking team will be grilling the meat and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn's catering team is providing the rest of the food.
There's something new this year, she said.
People are invited to bring their dogs along.
"We had a special night set aside for pooches during our rained out Dazzliing Daylilies Festival," Strehl said. "When we realized how popular the dog night was going to be, we saw the need to include the pooches with another event. So bring your pooch and there will be a photo opp and a party favor for your pooch."
Reservations can be made by calling 270-993-1234 or emailing wkbg@bellsouth.net.
Memberships are $25 for an individual and $50 for a family.
They are available at wkbg.org/membership.html.
The garden was created in 1993 with a donation of 8.5 acres to the city by Dr. Bill & Susie Tyler.
Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children's garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.