The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road, is asking the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to rezone 10.4 acres from general business and urban agriculture to just general business.
The board meets virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The link to the video teleconference will be posted at iompc.org on Wednesday.
Laurna Strehl, the garden’s executive director, said the idea is to merge three parcels of property to make way for future growth.
The garden recently purchased the former WeatherBerry home next door and nearly four acres with it.
And since that will no longer be a residence, it has to be rezoned to general business, Strehl said.
She said the building has to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
That means ramp access and handicapped-accessible restrooms.
And the road and parking lot have to be paved, Strehl said.
“That’s going to the most expensive part,” she said.
In October, the botanical garden raised more than $70,000 with a bourbon raffle.
At the time, Strehl said, ‘From what we know so far, it is going to take nearly $250,000 in changes to the WeatherBerry, including the addition of a parking lot to meet the requirements of rezoning. This fundraiser will help us reach this goal at a faster pace.”
The building, she said, “will become a wonderful addition to the garden and serve as a welcome center and gift shop in the future.”
The home was built in 1840 and it needs a lot of maintenance, Strehl said.
More fundraisers are needed for the master planning fund, she said.
Strehl said, “We’re moving very fast on this, while being thoughtful and cautious.”
She said, “You dive in with all the things you want and then when the budget comes in, you go back and edit your plans.”
Some things may be more expensive than anticipated, but others might be less expensive, Strehl said.
The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden opened in 1993 after Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland to the city with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.
Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
