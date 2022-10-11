Boundary Oak product honors legacy of 101st

Master Distiller Brett Goodin stands behind the bar at Boundary Oak Distillery displaying the design of the 101st Airborne Association commemorative bottles soon to go into production.

 BEN SHEROAN/The News-Enterprise

An idea suggested by a retired Fort Knox post commander introduced Boundary Oak Distillery to a niche market in military circles. Late this year, Master Distiller Brent Goodin expects to release the fifth product in this line in cooperation with the 101st Airborne Division Association.

With wings etched into the glass bottle and an eagle head atop the cork, the product has been more than a year in development, Goodin said. The craft distillery is awaiting a shipment of bottles now and expects to have the product on shelves in time for Christmas.

