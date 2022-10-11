Boundary Oak product honors legacy of 101st

An idea suggested by a retired Fort Knox post commander introduced Boundary Oak Distillery to a niche market in military circles. Late this year, Master Distiller Brent Goodin expects to release the fifth product in this line in cooperation with the 101st Airborne Division Association.
With wings etched into the glass bottle and an eagle head atop the cork, the product has been more than a year in development, Goodin said. The craft distillery is awaiting a shipment of bottles now and expects to have the product on shelves in time for Christmas.
He refers to the first custom design in the series as the Old Abe eagle bottle and said it’s meant to represent an iconic Civil War figure that became a mascot for Wisconsin Army volunteers and inspired later generations of soldiers.
“We did not use the (division’s) eagle-head patch,” Goodin said. “We designed our own in cooperation with the association.”
The division, which is headquartered at Fort Campbell, has no affiliation with the product. The association is a membership group which endorsed the idea as part of its mission to pay homage to generations of soldiers who invested in the U.S. Army’s air assault operations through the 101st.
As he has done with other similar products, Goodin said Boundary Oak will make donations to the association based on sales. He estimates that $100,000 has been presented to the associations through the existing four products with the largest contribution to the 82nd Airborne.
Boundary Oak has had similar loose arrangements with the Lincoln Museum at Hodgenville and the George S. Patton Museum of Leadership at Fort Knox through its Lincoln and Patton products. By limiting their agreements to donations rather than proceeds tied to sales, he said it protects the nonprofit organizations from risks associated with production and distribution of alcohol.
“We take all the risks,” Goodin said.
Blackhorse 1901, which commemorates the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment also known as the Blackhorse Regiment, was the first product in the line released in April 2018. Retired Maj. Gen. Terry Tucker approached Goodin about developing a limited-edition whiskey that could serve as a fundraising tool for the U.S. Cavalry and Armor Association. A former commanding general at Fort Knox, he served as president of the association.
The idea spread and its now commemorated on a poster that greets visitors to the distillery in Radcliff. Attached to the front door, it displays the Blackhorse bottle alongside the 82nd Airborne and 3rd Infantry Division products accompanied by the Boundary Oak and the bold caption “America’s Craft Distillery.”
With “iconic American brands” including My Old Kentucky Home, Lincoln and Patton plus the military association products, he said the bold title seems to fit.
The 101st product, which will feature a 101 proof wheated bourbon, initially will be available solely in Kentucky, Goodin said, with sales primarily at the Radcliff distillery. Broader distribution will follow. Boundary Oak now has sales in 20 states and through the Navy Exchange, he said.
Ben Sheroan can be reached at 270-505-1403 or bsheroan@thenewsenterprise.com.
