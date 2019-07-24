Bourbon & Bluegrass Century Ride needs volunteers

The fourth annual Bourbon & Bluegrass Century Ride is fast approaching -- Aug. 3, to be exact -- and organizers need volunteers to help with the mammoth bicycle ride, which draws about 550 participants.
Some people are needed the night before the ride from 5 to 8 p.m. to help with parking, registration and a reception at O.Z. Tyler Distillery, 10 Distillery Road. That's where the ride begins and ends each year.
Other volunteers are needed at various times on the day of the ride.
On Aug. 3, people are needed to direct parking, help with registration, set up breakfast and lunch, and set up and operate a rest station at 1610 Hagan Lane South.
Kelly Flick, executive director of Dream Riders of Kentucky, has about 10 volunteers but needs at least 10 more.
She estimates about eight people will be needed at the Hagan Lane South rest stop alone. Folks who volunteer for that job will work from 6:30 to 11 a.m.
"It's a huge stop," Flick said. "Everyone comes to that stop."
From 6 to 8 a.m. at the distillery, people are needed for registration tables, parking and breakfast set up.
Volunteers will be needed between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the distillery to help with lunch.
The ride offers 100-, 62- and 33-mile routes that wind through the region, including stops at a Beals country store, Mt. Saint Joseph, Diamond Lake Resort and other locations. Routes have rest stops every 15 to 20 miles.
Last year, cyclists from 14 states participated. The oldest bicyclist was 82 and the youngest was 9.
As soon as registration opened in early March, bikers from Michigan, Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Tennessee registered. To date, people from 14 states have registered.
Bicycle Owensboro hosts the annual ride. Proceeds go to Dream Riders, which provides equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities. The ride helps cover the costs of caring for the horses, feed, tack, building maintenance, instructor training and more.
As of Tuesday, 353 people had registered for the ride, Flick said. She expects the number to hit at least 550 again this year.
"Typically, a few days before the ride we get a huge surge," she said. "People wait to see what the weather will be like."
Flick has been watching the 10-day weather forecast, which presently calls for isolated thunderstorms on Aug. 3.
The ride is a rain-or-shine event. If the weather takes a turn for the worse during the ride, participants will receive a phone number -- by email and also in their registration packets -- to call for a vehicle to pick them up and return them to the distillery.
To volunteer, contact Flick no later than July 31 at dreamridersofky@gmail.com or 270-883-1418.
To register for the ride or for more information, go to www.bourbonandbluegrasscentury.com/registration.html.
Renee Beasley Jones
