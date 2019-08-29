Bowen teaches state and local government at KWC

Former State Senator Joe Bowen is back in politics -- just in a totally different way.
This semester, Bowen is an adjunct instructor of political science at Kentucky Wesleyan College. On Wednesday night, he taught his first class in advanced state and local government.
Last year, Bowen was invited to speak to the Stanley Reed pre-Law and Political Science Society. Earlier this year, he was asked to speak to KWC students who were studying state and local politics.
"They were engaged," Bowen said of students. "It was very energizing for me."
Afterward, Eric Schmidt, KWC associate professor of political science, approached Bowen about teaching a course one night a week.
Bowen served a decade in the Kentucky General Assembly -- one term in the House of Representatives and two terms in the Senate. In 2018, he decided not to run for another term and vacated his Senate seat.
Bowen will be an asset to political science students, Schmidt said. Professors know the academic side of public policy while Bowen understands the nuts 'n' bolts.
Also, it is advantageous for students to learn from a local businessman who made the jump to "citizen statesman," Schmidt said.
"It's the perfect way to give students a full perspective of what they may want to do when they graduate," he said.
Bowen earned a degree in business administration from University of Kentucky. For years, he owned Bowen Tire.
Going into politics was not on his agenda. In fact, he didn't enter a race until his early 50s.
"I always kept up on politics and held opinions on public policy, but I was more interested in being part of a successful family business. I didn't aspire to hold an elected office," Bowen said.
But people encouraged him, and statewide events changed his mind.
His students will learn about identifying societal issues and crafting public policy through his personal experiences. "I want them to feel like they, too, are (part of) the process," Bowen said.
He and students will spend the first half of the semester studying local government. Then, they will shift to state politics.
The class will keep an eye on statewide races. In a non-partisan format, they will dissect candidates and their platforms. They will discuss who wins and why.
Bowen expects to talk about ways in which social media has changed politics.
"Social media has changed the landscape considerably in the political world," he said. "People have access to elected officials, and they can express opinions about them."
Bowen is the former owner of Bowen Tire. Besides playing some golf and teaching the KWC class, he serves on the Judicial System Retirement Board and was recently appointed to the University of Kentucky board of trustees.
Will teaching politics this semester give him the itch to run for elected office again?
"I assure you there are no more yard signs in my future," Bowen said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
