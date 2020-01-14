The Empty Bowls of Owensboro Committee will be hosting a bowl-making workshop, along with iArt Studios, on Jan. 31.
Empty Bowls is a grassroots movement that works each year to feed local hungry people. The local chapter has a fundraiser each year, typically in April, and the proceeds from that event are given to an area soup kitchen or food pantry.
This year’s fundraiser will be 6 p.m. April 23 in Brescia University’s Moore Center gymnasium, at 717 Frederica St.
A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia’s art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days throughout the year and leading up to the event.
The bowl-making workshop taking place at iArt Studios, 603 Park Plaza Drive, will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31. It is free and open to the public, and Sandy Fariss, owner of the studio and an area pottery teacher, encouraged those interested in attending to come early before they run out of clay.
“Last year we ran out of clay pretty early on in the night,” Fariss said.
Those who attend the workshop will make a bowl and leave it. After the bowl dries and is fired, Fariss and her students will glaze the bowl and delivered it.
Fariss said anyone can come in and make a bowl, and she and other Empty Bowls Committee members will assist any way they can.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of the Empty Bowls of Owensboro Committee, said the event is important because organizations in the community who feed the hungry are typically limited on resources, especially the smaller ones.
“Empty Bowls raises money to give to those organizations who really need it,” she said. “They are usually on a shoestring budget and the funds we raise and give to them make a huge difference to their programs.”
Fariss said she is happy to contribute in some way to the fundraising event because it goes toward a good cause.
“It’s a small contribution, I think, on my behalf,” Fariss said.
She likes the fundraiser because it shows how the community can come together toward a common goal, and to her, it’s interesting to see all the different artists and their bowls.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
