Boys & Girls Club to open Ohio County extension in 2020

By this time next year, Ohio County should have its own Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club.
Steve Winkler, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, said much of the groundwork has been done in Ohio County, which includes having a permanent site to house the afterschool program.
The Ohio County school board has approved the Render Education Center at 100 W. Render St. in Hartford. The Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club is on schedule to open up as an extension in August 2020.
Winkler said extensions operate nine months out of the year, or while school is in session, as opposed to a unit that’s open for 12 months to accommodate the summer programs as well.
“They’ll open up at first for the nine months until we can solidify enough money and we can open up year-round,” Winkler said.
Ohio County has its own 14-member Boys & Girls Club advisory board that is spearheading the fundraising ahead of next year’s opening.
Jon Lawson, a retired Ohio County banker who’s a member of the advisory board, said about half of the $350,000 goal has been raised, which will carry the program for three years.
“I felt for a long time that Ohio County needed something more for its youth,” Lawson said. “The Boys & Girls Club appeared to offer the things I thought needed to be offered — that being mentorship, a safe place to be after school, good role models, good programs for the youth in the afterschool program and hopefully in the summer.”
Ohio County’s extension will have its own full-time director and the rest will be part-time staff.
Winkler said the school system has not only committed the space but is also paying the utilities, busing the students there and making updates such as new windows, a new roof and electrical work.
“That really helps because it cuts down on our budget,” Winkler said.
Once Ohio County’s extension opens, it will join Henderson and Spencer (Indiana) counties that operate under the umbrella of the Boys & Girls Club, headquartered in Owensboro.
Henderson’s opened in August, but Spencer County has been an extension for 16 years.
Winkler said he expects to add another neighboring county, which he couldn’t make public yet, in the near future.
Although the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club has existed for more than 50 years, it’s only been in the past couple of years that the organization has been pushing expansion into neighboring counties.
Winkler said the Boys & Girls Club of America has established what it’s calling “impact 2025” and is becoming more involved in smaller communities as grant funding for after-school programs diminishes.
According to Winkler, the local Boys & Girls Club is on pace to reach 3,900 youth this year, and he expects that number to increase to 5,000 to 6,000 once all of the new extensions are on board.
“It’s about how can we reach more kids and make a greater impact on kids,” he said. “…What we try to do is improve reading scores, math scores, and keep kids on track to graduate. So it’s a great collaboration between schools and Boys & Girls Clubs. It’s in the best interest for (schools) if the students improve their scores and their grades. So that’s why they’re investing in us so we can help the kids who are struggling.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.