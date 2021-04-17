Kristy Brackin, support services coordinator, Daviess County Public Schools, has been selected to serve as the next principal of Highland Elementary School.
The district made the announcement Friday afternoon during a reception following a special meeting of the Highland Elementary Site-Based Decision-Making Council.
“I’m overwhelmed and extremely excited,” Brackin said. “Being named principal at Highland Elementary School brings my life full-circle as I was a student at Highland and my children also attended this wonderful school.”
Brackin will begin her new role on July 1, replacing Leslie Peveler, who has been named director of elementary education and multi-tiered systems of support coordinator for the DCPS district.
A graduate of Daviess County High School, Brackin earned an associates degree from Owensboro Community and Technical College, a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University, a master of arts degree in education from Indiana Wesleyan University and her Rank I in gifted and talented education and literacy at Murray State University. She completed her principal certification studies at the University of the Cumberlands. She was awarded the Larry Hager Service Above Self Award from the Owensboro Rotary Club in 2003 and was the DCPS Alpha Delta Kappa honoree in 2017.
Brackin began her education career as a student-teacher at Philpot Elementary School in 2002. She taught at Newton Parrish and Meadow Lands elementary schools. She also served as the instructional coach at MLES starting in 2012 until being named support services coordinator in 2018.
Dr. Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said promoting Brackin to the hole of principal will help set up Highland Elementary School for years of success.
“Kristy is a great addition to the elementary principal group, having served in leadership roles in multiple schools and at the district level,” Shutt said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, heart and passion for students to her new role. She is an amazing leader.”
Brackin had described her philosophy of educational leadership as one of “collaborating, inspiring and empowering others in the daily mission of providing a safe and nurturing environment in which every student can learn and thrive.” Her goal as leader at Highland Elementary School is to “create a culture where all decisions made are centered on what is best intellectually, emotionally, physically and socially for kids.”
In her current role as a support services coordinator for the district, Brackin provides support and training for school-level Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports teams, as well as interventions to help students become more successful in the classroom.
“I believe my background in the areas of academic excellence, social-emotional nurturing and family resource supports will allow me to bring a comprehensive spectrum of skills and service to our students, families and staff,” she said. “I am ready to embrace the future, love on kids and grow teachers and students as we work together to continue the legacy of high achievement and leaders at Highland Elementary School.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.