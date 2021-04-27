The Vatican has reinstated the Rev. Joseph Bradley two years after he was suspended from public ministry by the Most Rev. William Medley of the Diocese of Owensboro following accusations of sexual abuse of a minor arose in 2019.
According to a Monday statement by the Diocese of Owensboro, Medley received confirmation from the Vatican that it was reinstating Bradley’s priestly faculties and lifting the restrictions applied.
However, the Vatican decree notes “given the imprudent behavior of the cleric throughout the course of his ministry in education, the Congresso (Vatican body) imposes a penal precept (restriction) on the cleric, according to canon 1739, through which he is forbidden to enter any primary or secondary school for a period of five years.”
Bradley was immediately informed by Bishop Medley of this decision. He was retired at the time the allegations were made and was volunteering as chaplain at Owensboro Catholic High School.
Bradley had been temporarily suspended from public ministry by Medley following a recommendation by the Diocesan Review Board that an allegation of the sexual abuse of a minor had been found credible.
A second allegation came forth with both dating from the 1980s when Bradley was dean of students and then principal of OCHS.
An Owensboro Police Department investigation into Bradley over the allegations was closed in October 2019, with prosecutors filing no criminal charges.
Bradley did not return calls from the Messenger-Inquirer for comment Monday. Medley declined to comment.
