Brake gets exemplary marks in his final evaluation

At its Thursday meeting, the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education gave Superintendent Nick Brake unanimous exemplary marks in his final evaluation as superintendent of the district.
In his 2018-2019 evaluation, Brake, who will be stepping down at the end of 2019, was evaluated on all seven of the NXGen Superintendent Effectiveness Standards -- strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
His high marks were not a surprise, said board member Melissa Decker, who put the evaluation together.
"We all seemed to make many of the same comments over and over," she said. "Over and over as I look through these and I read the board's words about what an excellent communicator he is and how strongly he works to support our children, our families, our community, the staff and board, the more of an honor it is to have compiled this evaluation and to find out that others have as much respect for him as I do."
Brake, who was previously president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., was hired as superintendent in 2013 and was chosen unanimously by the OPS board to replace Larry Vick.
In 2014, OPS was named a "district of innovation" by the state Board of Education, a designation that gave OPS leeway to pursue new educational opportunities free of some state regulations. The district opened Owensboro Innovation Academy and Innovation Middle School is slated to open its doors for students in August.
Current OPS Chief Academic Officer Matthew Constant has been named the interim superintendent, pending a vote in the fall, effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The work that Brake has done in the past six years has, not only allowed the district to stand out, but has perfectly positioned them for moving forward as the board begins the process of finding his replacement, said Board Chairman Jeremy Edge.
"The evaluation speaks to the great work that Dr. Brake has done here, and quite honestly is a summary of the past several years," he said. "He has put us in such a great position going forward as we look for a new superintendent. Facilities are much better than they were, finances are much better than they were and we feel like morale is much higher. So many positives that put us in a great position moving forward. We appreciate all of the work he has done."
The secret to Brake's success as superintendent came down vision, said board member Michael Johnson.
"I always go by vision and he has vision," he said. "When you have a leader with a vision, you will always go in the right direction. I appreciate all of the hard work that you have done and continues to do for this district.
As the 2019-2020 school year quickly approaches and Brake's tenure as superintendent of the district comes to an end, he has his community and his board to thank for his successes, he said.
"It was a labor of love," he said. "I love this district and I will miss it very much. I appreciate the kind words and the recognition, but that recognition really is a testament to everyone here and our principals and leadership throughout the district. That is truly exemplary. I feel fortunate as a superintendent to have had such a committed and supportive board that allowed us to succeed in what we do as educators."
