Santa Claus is coming to town on Dec. 14 -- for breakfast.
The Owensboro Convention Center is hosting its second annual Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 to 10 a.m. that day.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
Children 2 and under are admitted free.
To order tickets now, go to OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center box office or call 270-297-9932.
This year, German American Bank will be sponsoring the breakfast.
"They said there were more than 200 people there last year," Amy Jackson, regional president of German American Bank, said. "And they're expecting more this year."
She said the bank wants to use the breakfast as a way to help families spend time together.
And, Jackson said, the breakfast will be in the German American Ballroom, so it makes sense for them to sponsor it.
Jeanette Goins, marketing manager at the convention center, said last year's event was fun.
"There were a lot of little ones" along with parents and grandparents, she said.
"The kids all lined up to go see Santa and Mrs. Claus and get their pictures taken with them," Goins said. "But during the breakfast, Santa and Mrs. Claus walked around and visited the children. It was really nice."
The menu includes pancakes, bacon and a choice of juice or coffee.
People can bring their phones or cameras to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Goins said.
Breakfasts with Santa have been a part of the local Christmas culture, sponsored by different groups, for generations.
Last year, the convention center took over the tradition.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.