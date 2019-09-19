A Daviess County Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday on sexual abuse charges.
Evan Harvey, 27, was charged with third-degree sodomy, according to media accounts. Harvey was arrested by the Henderson Police Department for alleged incidents that occurred when Harvey was employed by Henderson County Schools.
Harvey is currently an exceptional child instructor at Tamarack Elementary School. According to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) roster, Harvey is also listed as an assistant football coach at Apollo High School.
This story will be updated.
