Gov. Andy Beshear told Kentucky school district leaders Thursday during a conference call that schools need to be closed until May 1 to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
Beshear is expected to reveal more about his recommendation during his daily 4 p.m. briefing.
Owensboro Public Schools, Daviess County Public Schools and school districts in Ohio, Muhlenberg and McLean counties all said they will comply with Beshear's directive. Owensboro Catholic schools follow the schedule of DCPS.
This story will be updated.
