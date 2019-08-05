One dead, five injured in head-on collision

A head-on collision Monday on U.S. 431 at Pettit Road left one person dead and five injured.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, the female driver of a 2017 Buick Encore was traveling northbound on U.S. 431 when her vehicle crossed the center line into the southbound lane, striking a 2018 Ford F-250 driven by Trey Miller, 25, of Princeton, head-on. The female driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller and his four passengers, Elijah Anderson, 21, of Princeton, Hunter Ortt, 19, of Princeton, Jeffrey Oliver, 19, of Paducah and William Darnell, 20, of Princeton, were transported by American Medical Response to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR were dispatched to the collision, which happened about noon, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
The name of the deceased will not be released until her family is notified by the coroner's office, said Major Barry Smith.
U.S. 431 was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted to Kentucky 554 on the south end and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on the north end, Smith said.
According to the sheriff's department, everyone involved in the collision was wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
