BREAKING NEWS: OPD responds to shooting

Owensboro Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of West Victory Court.
Two people have been transported to the hospital and OPD detectives are investigating. OPD confirms one of the people taken to the hospital had been shot.
A Messenger-Inquirer reporter and photographer are on the scene. This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.