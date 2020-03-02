The Owensboro Police Department is on the scene of what investigators are calling suspected foul play at a home in the 2600 block of Epworth Lane.
The call was reported at 4:50 p.m. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said two deceased individuals were found inside the home.
"At this point we believe it is isolated," Boggess said. "We don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the community."
OPD is not releasing the names of the individuals found there or the causes of death Monday evening.
OPD detectives and the Daviess County Coroner's Office are processing the scene.
