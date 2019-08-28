Daviess and Spencer County sheriff's deputies are seeking a man who fled on foot from a vehicle after an attempted abduction.
The incident began around 5 p.m. when the Daviess County Sheriff's Department was notified of an attempted abduction in Colony Estates. Major Barry Smith of the sheriff's department said deputies located the suspect vehicle and chased it into Spencer County, Indiana, where it stopped by a field and two men tried to flee. One of men was apprehended, along with a woman and two children in the vehicle.
Deputies were still searching for the second man as of 7 p.m.
