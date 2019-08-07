Steve Ash estimates that he's lost 35% of his business at J.D.'s Restaurant, 1420 Breckenridge St., since sewer work began on the street in front of the restaurant last fall.
Down the street, Gordy Wilcher says he's probably lost 30 to 50 percent of his business because of the barricades that block one lane of the northbound one-way street past his Gordy's Owensboro Music Center at1303 Breckenridge St.
And, after 28 years there, he's looking for a new location with fewer sewer problems.
"I've listed the building for sale," Wilcher said. "I'm getting a lot of advice and support from people. I want to keep the business open, but I'm not sure that Breckenridge Street is the right place."
In October, crews from Regional Water Resource Agency spotted signs of cracking along the walls of the sewer tunnel running beneath Breckenridge while they were doing a video inspection.
If a tunnel or pipe has cracks, it exposes the soil around the pipe to whatever is flowing through it and can potentially cause the soil to shift, RWRA officials said.
About 130 feet of the sewer needed to be repaired, they said.
For a few weeks, the entire street was blocked in front of both J.D.'s and Owensboro Music Center.
"The day after Thanksgiving, they closed the whole street until after Christmas," Wilcher said. "They gave us no notice so we could plan for it. They didn't intend to harm businesses, but advance notice would have been appreciated."
Ash said one lane of the street -- the side his restaurant is on -- has been closed for nearly 10 months.
Joe Schepers, RWRA's general manager, said that last fall, crews put a temporary jacket inside the pipe to stabilize it.
It's now been stable for 140 days, he said.
Now, RWRA will seek bids to reline the pipe from the inside.
Schepers is hoping that work can start in November and be finished by April.
But a wet winter -- like the last three, he said -- could delay that.
Late last week, RWRA crews closed the street to rebuild two shallow lines.
That work was completed Friday in one day.
Now, they're waiting for Owensboro Municipal Utilities to reconnect water lines to Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church just north of the restaurant.
Sonya Dixon, OMU'S public relations and communications manager, said OMU crews began work on the Breckenridge Street project this week.
She estimated that "it will take our crews approximately two to three weeks to complete it, which is, of course, dependent upon weather."
Schepers said once the OMU work is completed, the section of street can be repaved.
At that point, he said, the one-lane blockage will be limited to the section between 15th and 16th streets.
It's now a four-block area.
Schepers said he didn't plan to block the entire street last week.
But he said two tractor-trailer rigs came through the construction zone at full-speed.
Truck nearly hits worker
"They didn't slow down," Schepers said. "There's only an 11-foot lane there now. The second truck knocked over two barrels and missed two of our workers by less than a foot. If one of them hadn't jumped out of the way, he would have been hit."
That's when he ordered the street closed, Schepers said.
"I know people are frustrated," he said. "But safety is our first and foremost concern. People need to be cautious in construction zones."
Schepers said the Breckenridge Street project is not a normal sewer repair.
"It's 40 to 50 feet deep," he said. "And it's in bad soil. We're trying to prevent another Frederica Street collapse over there."
On Aug. 29, 2004, two days of heavy rain resulted in soil seeping into a crack in a sewer on Frederica near Hill Avenue.
That collapsed the soil around the sewer.
And the hole eventually grew to 6 feet deep by 120 feet long and 50 feet wide.
The street was closed for 111 days as crews dug up the 75-year-old sewer and replaced it.
In 1938, heavy rains caused a section of Breckenridge Street to collapse near the 16th Street intersection.
It eventually spread to 100 feet wide, 200 feet long and 10 feet deep.
"It's a nightmare," Ash said of the construction work. "Some of my older customers have stopped coming because they don't like to have to navigate the barrels. But when OMU finishes, the barrels are supposed to go away in front of the restaurant."
There's a gap in the barrels for people to cross over to the restaurant now, he said.
"Go slow and you can find your way in," Ash said.
Wilcher said, "I'm at a crossroads on how to go forward. I lost my whole holiday sales last year because the street was closed."
And with the barrels up in at least one block through another Christmas, he's concerned that this year won't be good either.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
