Brescia University will have a grand opening and blessing Thursday, Sept. 5, of its newest addition, Saint Ann Hall, a 38-bed residence hall at 614 St. Ann St.
The event kicks off at 12:15 p.m. at the new hall and will feature a blessing by the Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the diocese of Owensboro, and a ribbon-cutting. Following that, there will be a short reception, and community members can then take a self-guided tour of the facility, according to Rachel Whelan, Brescia University director of public relations and marketing.
Saint Ann Hall opened for students in August, just one month past its previously scheduled deadline. The two-story building has a kitchen and a pantry on each floor, as well as laundry facilities, a covered front porch and a second-story balcony. Each bedroom includes two beds, with a shared bath between two bedrooms. There are nine student rooms on each floor, a resident assistant room and a community bathroom.
The facility cost about $2.2 million to complete, according to Lauren McCrary, Brescia University president's office chief of staff.
Isaac Duncan, Brescia assistant dean of students for residence life, said Saint Ann Hall is meant to be a transition facility for upperclassmen students interested in the university's apartments or houses. There are four types of residence halls on Brescia's campus: traditional single-person rooms, apartments, houses and suite-style, like Saint Ann Hall. Saint Ann Hall is also the only residence hall that has two students per room.
Duncan said students are settling in nicely since they moved in in early August. He advocates for on-campus living for students because it provides "the full college experience."
"They can find that support outside of the classroom, whether that's from (resident assistants) or peer-to-peer resources," he said. "They can learn to be more independent by living in residence halls."
This is the first of two halls the university has planned because of a growing student population in recent years. The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University's president, has said these new facilities are being built earlier than the school anticipated because enrollment has breached 1,000 for five consecutive years.
Last fall there were 319 resident students on campus, which was about how many beds the school had at that time. Now there are 360 resident students on campus, which is how many beds there are currently.
McCrary said when the university's leaders first began researching new residential hall options, they initially discussed one large hall that could sleep more than 50. Because of the footprint of the campus and the desire to provide more flexibility, the university settled on two smaller halls, with Saint Ann Hall being the first.
She said another residence hall is still on the table, but the university is waiting to see what enrollment looks like before they forge ahead.
"Now the question is, when do we want to do the second one?" she said. "When do we need to start treating the ground for it if we are going to do it? Can we hold off another year? It's definitely still on the table, but as far as a definitive timeline, we haven't nailed it down yet."
She said there are some current residence halls that need updating, so the university is also considering that option.
"Right now we are full, but not overflowing," she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
