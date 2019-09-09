Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University have made the 2020 U.S. News & World Report's Best Regional Colleges in the South list.
Kentucky Wesleyan College ranked No. 16 on the Best Regional Colleges South, tying with Huntington College in Montgomery, Alabama, Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina, Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens, Tennessee, and Welch College in Gallatin, Tennessee. While KWC's ranking puts them, according to the school, as the highest ranking in the commonwealth, it is three places below last year's No. 13 ranking.
Kentucky Wesleyan was also ranked No. 40 on the Top Performers on Social Mobility list by U.S. News & World Report.
Gene Rice, KWC interim president, said the college is "proud to be recognized" by the magazine.
"This ranking is a tribute to the excellent work by the faculty and staff and should be celebrated by our entire Wesleyan family, including the (Owensboro and Daviess County) community,” Tice said.
Brescia University ranked No. 29 on the list, tying with Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina. Brescia is one rank up from last year, when they tied with two other schools for the No. 30 slot.
The school also was ranked No. 14 on the Best Value Schools and No. 60 on the Top Performers on Social Mobility lists by U.S. News & World Report.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University president, said reports such as those issued by U.S. News have some limitations, but good things can be gleaned from them.
"They can't capture the whole picture," Hostetter said. "It's more of a snap-shot, but I do think they also validate the hard work that our faculty and staff do day in and day out to ensure that our students have a quality experience of higher education."
U.S. News & World Report compiles the list using data submitted by colleges and universities that is collected throughout spring and summer. U.S. News also uses information from various organizations, such as the U.S. Department of Education's National Center for Educational Statistics and the Council on Aid to Education, and considers the feel of campus life, according to its website.
The magazine looks at factors such as graduation and freshmen retention rates, the school's academic reputation, class sizes and faculty salaries, how selective the school is in picking students and the amount of financial aid available to students, the site says.
There were 84 higher education schools on the Best Regional Colleges in the South list, and a total of 372 schools were listed in the overall rankings, which primarily focuses on undergraduate courses. They are split into four regions: North, South, Midwest and West.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
