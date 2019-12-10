Brescia University has been re-accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
The SACSCOC is the accreditation organization in higher education institutions in the southern states, according to a press release sent by Brescia.
"Regional accreditation is considered the gold standard of all accreditations and guarantees to students, parents and others that the education that Brescia provides is at the expected quality for a higher education institution," the release said. "The accreditation came with no findings, no recommendations, and no additional monitoring report required."
Accreditation is required, the release said, for students to be eligible for federal and state student aid. Accreditation also impacts the transferability of credits, and groups and organizations that offer grants and donations also take accreditation into account.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia's president, said that the school goes through this "exhaustive review" by the SACSCOC every 10 years to guarantee the high quality of its educational experience.
"I am deeply grateful to all of the staff and faculty for all of their hard work that led to this very positive outcome of our decennial review," he said. "Reaffirmation of accreditation with no additional monitoring report highlights not only the diligence of our people in putting together the required report but also the dedication that they bring to the Brescia Difference every day since we were last reaffirmed. Reaffirmation does not occur in a vacuum but because of the daily commitment of faculty and staff, to the Brescia Difference. Without that commitment, we would not have had such a positive result.”
According to the SACSCOC resource manual for the principals of accreditation, the SACSCOC requires all colleges and universities in the southeast to prove their compliance with the organization's 84 Core Requirements and Standards of the Principles of Accreditation. In order to do so, higher education institutions must complete a compliance certification, a quality enhancement plan, have an off-site reaffirmation review, and an on-site reaffirmation review before the final review by the SACSCOC board of trustees.
Brescia's on-site review happened in March.
