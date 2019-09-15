Tuesday will mark the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution and the beginning of Constitution Week.
In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 in observance of the Constitution. The resolution was adopted by Congress and signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, said Terry Smith, Constitution Week chairperson for the Owensboro Chapter of DAR.
"It is an important week for the DAR," she said. "Especially given that this year is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the suffrage of women. We have worked hard and will continue to work hard in educating people on the importance of and need to understand such a vital living document."
Tuesday's festivities will begin at Brescia University's Taylor Lecture Hall at 10 a.m. The public event, hosted by Assistant Political Science Professor Daniel Kuthy, will involve a lecture by Owensboro native and U.S. Diplomat Morton Holbrook III.
"Mr. Holbrook spent part of his career in China, Japan, the Philippines and various other places," Kuthy said. "He also did a great deal of work for the U.S. State Department. He will be speaking on the Constitution and its place and in foreign policy matters. It is great to have opportunities for the public to engage and think about matters related to the constitution and how it has developed and what it means today."
Following the lecture, Apollo High School Principal Rick Lasley will sign a proclamation pledge at 2 p.m. followed by signed proclamations by Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly at their respective city commission and fiscal court meetings at 5 p.m.
"The proclamations will be signed by the governor (Gov. Matt Bevin) and the president (Donald Trump) as well," Smith said. "It is a commitment to celebrate the constitution and its importance. This week emphasizes our responsibility as citizens in defending the constitution and its foundation in our way of life as well as the historical events that ultimately led to its framing."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.