Brescia University's C.E. Field Center on track for completion this spring

Those who pass the construction on the corner of Ninth and Frederica streets may notice Brescia University's new C.E. Field Center beginning to take shape, and university officials say the project is on track to be completed and ready for students by this fall.
Brescia broke ground on the $10 million C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies project in April 2018. The facility will be home to The Charles Albert Reid School of Business, along with the Marilyn Younger Conley School of Social Work and the School of Education that has yet to be named. It will also house the William H. Thompson Center for Business Graduate Studies, a 150-seat auditorium to be named after Roy and Victoria Duffy Roberts, the university's art gallery, a small chapel area, a digital studio, computer labs and seminar rooms.
The center was named for Charles Eldred Field, the founder of Field Packing Company -- now Specialty Foods Group LLC -- in honor of his and his family's contributions to the university. In early 2018, the university received $2.1 million from the Field family, the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation and SFG.
Marilyn Young was a daughter of Field and William R. Young III is a trustee emeritus at Brescia University.
The building is the second phase of construction -- following the renovation of the Moore Center in 2017 -- associated with the university's "Gateway to Our Second Century" capital campaign. The campaign's name is a nod to Brescia's aspirations of being the gateway to Owensboro's downtown and the approaching start to its next 100 years of education.
Originally intending to raise $10 million, the campaign has raised nearly $13.6 million of its $15 million project cost.
Lauren McCrary, Brescia chief of staff, said construction on the C.E. Field Center is "moving along nicely," and that the university is expected to have the building turned over to them mid-February.
"Once that happens, (information technology) will take a few weeks to install some state of the art technology followed by furniture installation," McCrary said. "Our aim is to have our Board of Trustees meeting at the end of April in the new boardroom that will also double as a classroom."
An opening event is scheduled for the summer, she said.
The C.E. Field Center, along with 38-bed Saint Ann Hall that was completed last summer, are the first new buildings on Brescia's campus in 20 years.
And growth is still on the horizon for Brescia, as university officials announced the launch of a $3 million special initiatives campaign last June. The new campaign, titled "Onward, Brescia!: Stepping into Our Second Century," had already received a $250,000 commitment with more on the horizon at the time of the announcement.
Brescia will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2025. It's origins go back to the Mount St. Joseph Junior College for Women in 1925.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
