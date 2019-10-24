Brescia will host building dedication and renaming Friday

Brescia University will be dedicating and renaming its science building Friday after two alumni who gifted the school $1.3 million toward its Gateway to Our School Century capital campaign in 2017.
Roy and Victoria Duffy Roberts, of Raleigh, North Carolina, were Owensboro natives who graduated from Brescia in 1968 and 1967, respectively. In their honor, the school will establish the Roy and Victoria Duffy Roberts Center for the Sciences at Brescia University. Currently, that building houses the Division of Math and Natural Sciences, the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences, the Office of Information Technology, the Taylor Lecture Hall, classrooms, computer labs and offices.
According to a Brescia, the late Roy Roberts received a bachelor of science in mathematics with a minor in physics from BU, and earned his master's degree from the Lacy School of Business at Butler University. He was the chief executive officer and owner of Alliance of Professionals & Consultants Inc.
Vicki Roberts has a bachelor of science in medical technology, and the couple have both been inducted into the school's Hall of Distinguished Alumni "for their service to their community, accomplishments in business and exemplification of the Brescia Difference," according to Brescia.
At the time of the donation of the money to Brescia, Roy Roberts said the quality of education at Brescia is comparable "and, in some cases, exceeds many of the world-class universities that I have attended."
"Their most important impact is providing a life-changing opportunity for many first generations to attend college," he said at that time. "Brescia makes a profound difference in the lives of many individuals and the extended community."
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia University's president, said he is proud of the accomplishments of Roy and Victoria Roberts and he appreciates "their incredible trust and investment in the Brescia mission."
"The (Roberts family) are great examples of what is possible with hard work, intelligence and drive," he said.
In early January, the school announced the upcoming building at Ninth and Frederica street will be named The C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies in honor of the Charles Eldred Field family.
The donation from Roy and Vicki Roberts will allow the school to build a 150-seat auditorium and an executive boardroom/classroom that will be housed in the Field Center.
The building dedication will take place at 4:45 p.m. at the Brescia University Academic Mall, which is between the Moore Center and the Roberts Center for the Sciences.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
