The rumors you have heard over the past two years are true, a brewery will be making its way to Madisonville by end of March 2023, and it will be setting up shop inside the structure that once housed one of the city’s oldest industries. This is the latest development in the Ruby Junction project, which has been in development for nearly three years.

Tradewater Brewing Co., already well under construction inside the former Ruby Concrete Company building at Ruby Junction, is set to be complete by the end of the month.

