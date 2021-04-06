The Glover H. Cary Bridge usually emits an array of colors along the water of the Ohio River, but those enjoying Owensboro’s downtown lately might have noticed a few dark spots on the otherwise luminescent structure.
“We have had a little bit of an issue with two controllers,” Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said Monday.
Hancock said the bridge, which opened in 1940, currently resembles a smile that is missing two teeth when it is lit up at night.
The city is currently working with a contractor and hopes to have the iconic bridge completely illuminated again by the end of April.
The bridge was named for U.S. Congressman Glover H. Cary, a Calhoun native, who represented Kentucky’s 2nd District between 1931 and his death in 1936.
Last year, the city spent $1.9 million on an LED system of 512 light fixtures. It was reported at the time that the lights were expected to last 20 years before needing to be replaced.
Prior to the LEDs, the bridge was light by pendant lights that were installed in 1995 and removed in 2013 when the bridge was repainted.
During the repainting process, one of the contractors painting the bridge came into contact with exposed wires and was electrocuted. The city and several Kentucky Transportation Cabinet employees were drawn into a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the Netzahualcoyolt “Nett” Gonzalez family estate, which has since been settled.
Work on the LED project was done by the Madisonville-based Groves Electrical Services.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
