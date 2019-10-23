Wendell Foster CEO accepts seat on ANCOR board
Eric Scharf, Wendell Foster CEO, has accepted a seat on the American Network of Community Options and Resources board of directors.
He is one of two Kentuckians serving on the national board. The other is Jason Squires, COO of Cedar Lake in Louisville.
The ANCOR Foundation is dedicated to expanding the commitment and capacity of providers and communities dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with disabilities.
In February, Wendell Foster announced that Scharf had been appointed as the chairman of LeadingAge's Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Committee representing Kentucky.
LeadingAge is the premier trade organization for individuals who reside and receive supports via nonprofit church, proprietary and government-sponsored nursing, retirement and health-care facilities, assisted living, housing and service programs for the elderly and the disabled.
Walmart participates in national prescription drug events
To help fight the opioid crisis, more than 600 Walmart stores nationwide will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Through these events, patients will be able to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications. Local law enforcement will set up areas in parking lots of participating Walmart stores, where they will accept medications.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents can dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs at two Walmart locations in the Messenger-Inquirer's service area. Those stores are Walmart at 5031 Frederica St., and at 1725 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City.
Law enforcement agencies across the region provide permanent presciption medication drop sites. For more information, residents should call the nearest law enforcement agency.
Bridge replacement project starting this month in Kentucky
OWINGSVILLE -- Contractors are set to begin work on a bridge replacement project in Kentucky.
The state Transportation Cabinet says the project on Kentucky 1944 in northwest Bath County is expected to begin Monday over White Oak Creek just east of Cow Creek Road. The bridge and road will be closed for up to three weeks. The location is about 50 miles northeast of Lexington.
Local traffic will be able to access locations up to the work site, but through traffic should use Kentucky 36 and Kentucky 111 to detour.
The cabinet said the work is part of a two-bridge project, including one on Kentucky 681 in Fleming County that was finished this summer. The work for both is being done under a $994,208 low-bid contract awarded to RGF Inc.
Data center lets Kentuckians track higher education system
FRANKFORT -- The Council on Postsecondary Education says the public launch of a comprehensive data center will enable Kentuckians to track progress in the state's higher education system.
Officials say the CPE data center features 17 interactive tools that track campus and state progress on key metrics. The information is available at http://cpe.ky.gov/data/
They say performance on the metrics will help guide policy decisions toward CPE's goal of having 60% of Kentuckians with a quality degree or credential by 2030.
The dashboards cover a range of higher education metrics, including:
• Academic program inventory.
• Degrees and credentials awarded.
• Diversity, equity and inclusion enrollment, retention and graduation rates.
• Dual credit student counts, hours earned and by location.
• Enrollment by fall semesters.
• Enrollment and graduate counts by majors.
• Financial aid by institution.
• Graduation rates.
