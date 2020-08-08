GRDHD reports 16 additional COVID-19 cases
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — six in Daviess County, nine in Henderson County and one in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,661. Eight reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
Of the 1,661 confirmed cases in the district, 152 have required hospitalization.
The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 1,450.
Earle hosting Tuesday Tunes
Pianist Diane Earle, Music Director at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, is streaming a program every Tuesday at noon, featuring four sacred piano selections each week.
Earle said, “This is such an anxious time for everybody, and we need music more than ever to give us some comfort and joy. I wanted to give something to the community to help all of us. Hopefully this will give everyone a little boost in the week.”
Tuesday Tunes may be accessed any time throughout the week as well as the Tuesday time each week.
To log on, go to Facebook.com/settlemem.
Church hosting meeting for pastors and ministerial leaders
By His Side Fellowship Church, at 1118 E. 14th St., will be hosting a meeting for all local pastors and ministerial leaders at 10 a.m. on Aug. 22.
The meeting will be about discussing how to further God’s kingdom outside the four walls of the church. For more information, call Paul Winkler at 270-843-5659.
