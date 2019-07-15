Man arrested after boy killed in hit-and-run
HARDINSBURG -- Law enforcement officials have arrested a man after an 8-year-old Kentucky boy was hit and killed by a vehicle while getting the mail on the side of the road.
Trooper Scotty Sharp, a Kentucky State Police Post 4 spokesman, said Saturday that 35-year-old Bradley Mattingly of Leitchield has been jailed at Breckinridge County Detention Center for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide.
Sharp says a preliminary investigation concluded that a 2009 Pontiac Torrent hit the young boy around 11:30 a.m. while he was out on the side of the road getting mail from the mailbox in Breckinridge County.
A state trooper found the vehicle while headed to scene of the incident.
The accident remains under investigation.
Decomposed body found in abandoned Kentucky home
HARLAN -- Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a decomposed body found in the basement of a home that authorities believe has been abandoned for about six years.
A State Police news release says the body was discovered Friday in Harlan when the home's owner was cleaning the place up and saw that the basement door had been disturbed.
Police say the body appears to fit the description of a missing person case from December 2018 that the Harlan Police Department has been investigating.
Due to decomposition, the body will go to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.
Police say the cause of death and identification are still unconfirmed and the process may take a few days until dental records are checked.
The case remains under investigation.
Investigation after body found in park
HAZARD -- Police in Kentucky are investigating after finding a dead woman in a park.
According to Hazard law enforcement officials, officers responded to Bobby Davis Park on Sunday morning and a found a 37-year-old female deceased.
Police say the victim, who has not been identified, appeared to be beaten to death.
According to information based on witnesses, victim and the suspect were residents of the Hope House in Hazard and likely knew each other.
Police say they are actively searching for Anthony Lewis of Leslie County as a person of interest. As of Sunday, he was believed to still be in Hazard.
The investigation is ongoing.
