Green River Area Down Syndrome Association's annual Buddy Walk Saturday at McConnell Plaza broke attendance and donation records.
The event drew about 2,800 guests, which is up approximately 300 from last year, said Tiffany Thrash, the nonprofit's executive director.
In addition, the event raised $121,000 — or about $21,000 more than last year.
The Buddy Walk received $66,000 in corporate sponsorships this year. Buddy Walk teams raised the remainder.
The annual event brings awareness to Down syndrome and highlights the talents of people with the disorder.
"It was a great day for the community to see what they are capable of," Thrash said.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the hours-long event was filled with performances by GRADSA dance teams, singers and harmonica players. The Buddy Walk was free to the public, including lunch.
Currently, GRADSA has about $160,000 in savings that is dedicated to building or buying the nonprofit's first facility. Half of the Buddy Walk's proceeds will be earmarked for that purpose.
The other half will be used for programming. Earlier this year, the nonprofit paid $14,000 for local GRADSA families to attend the National Down Syndrome Congress.
Also, GRADSA provides communications classes, dance team and family gatherings, to name a few activities.
"We spend a lot on programs for our families," Thrash said.
She estimates only about half of Saturday's crowd had direct connections to GRADSA members or their families.
"The rest were friends and supporters from the community," Thrash said. "I'm very thankful for everyone who came."
