The bulls are coming back to the Sportscenter on Feb. 15-16 for "Bull Bash and Bands."
But there won't be any "Cowboy Pinball" this time around.
Last year's "Bull Bash" featured an event where 23 contestants each stood in a small circle in the ring, trying to grab a $100 bill tied to a bull's flank, without stepping outside their circle.
But a couple of the contestants were hurt when a bull ran into them.
Laura Alexander, general manager of both the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter, said the "Bull Bash" has been a big draw both years.
Two years ago, when the event came to Owensboro for the first time, the parking lot was full by 6 p.m. -- an hour before the show was scheduled to start.
And people were parking two, three and more blocks away.
Alexander said, "We currently don't have any other rodeo type of events scheduled at the Owensboro Sportscenter, but we are always looking for events that bring visitors from out of town to our wonderful community as well as providing entertainment options for Greater Owensboro."
Ads for this year's event say, "Get ready for 2,000 pounds of pure power! It's bigger and badder man versus bull! Buckle up and see why they call it the toughest 8 seconds on earth starring rides, wrecks and raging bulls!"
Some of the contestants are adrenaline junkies.
Two years ago, Colt Wimbish, a young rider from Lincolnton, North Carolina, told a reporter that he was riding -- even though he said that another injury could kill him.
Two years before, a bull --weighing somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds -- kicked him in the back of the head, split his riding helmet, caused a serious injury to his head and then stomped him.
Doctors told him not to ride again.
Another head trauma like that could kill him, Wimbish said he was told.
But he said he couldn't stay away.
Last year, Wayne Heady of Cadiz told a reporter that 12 weeks earlier in Loretto he had suffered a brain injury.
"I got jerked down on (the bull's) head, where I didn't need to be," he said. "He knocked me out. I spent seven days in the hospital. I was unconscious for three of them."
Before that, Heady said he had broken his collarbone along with both wrists and fingers in separate events.
"I love it," he said. "Nothing in my body tells me to stop. I love it. It's the funnest thing I've ever done."
That's the kind of drama that Bull Bash is built on.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
