The Kentucky Hemp Industries Association will hold its first KYHIA Holiday Conference & Tradeshow on Thursday.
The show, presented by Global Hemp Solutions, will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Community Financial Services Bank Center at Murray State University, 1401 Kentucky 121. The conference will offer hemp growers, processors as well as other industry stakeholders the opportunity to network and learn from industry leaders.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency Administrator Martin Barbe will provide the keynote address as well as participate in a panel discussion focusing on risk management and insurance issues in the industry going into 2020.
The remainder of the morning session will include an update from The Kentucky Department of Agriculture on the state’s hemp program, a presentation by Global Hemp Solutions COO and founder Vini Villatoro, a panel discussion on the chemistry of the hemp as well as discussions surrounding hemp legislation.
The afternoon session will involve efficiencies in growing, the hemp supply chain, genetics, branding and product differentiation, and banking and credit card processing. In all, the tradeshow will showcase more than 50 exhibitors and will provide an excellent opportunity for attendees to begin planning for the 2020 season, said Tate Hall, KYHIA president.
“We are thrilled to have an event in the western part of our state," he said. "We are thankful to Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture and the MSU Center for Agricultural Hemp for being such generous hosts. We’ll have something for everyone at this event -- for new growers and industry veterans alike. We welcome anyone who is interested in hemp to attend and interact with our fantastic group of speakers and exhibitors.”
The tradeshow is open to both members and nonmembers of KYHIA. Tickets are $65 for members, $85 for nonmembers, $65 for Kentucky Farm Bureau members and $20 for students with a valid student ID. For more information on the tradeshow and to buy tickets, visit: http://kyhiaholidayconference2019.eventbrite.com/.
