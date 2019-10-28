Brescia University's student population swelled Monday morning when about 80 Burns Elementary School second-graders toured the campus.
Each year, Daviess County Public Schools takes students — from kindergarten to high school — to local and statewide colleges and universities in an effort to plant seeds and nurture dreams about higher education. The program, called Great Expectations, started in 2012.
Several DCPS elementary schools, including Burns Elementary, budget funds to take every grade level annually to a local or regional college or university. Other district elementary schools send only one grade level per year because the district reimburses schools for travel expenses for one grade level only.
By the time Burns Elementary students finish fifth grade, they have visited Brescia, Kentucky Wesleyan College, University of Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky University.
"It allows them to see their community has a lot to offer," said Kelli Fueger, Burns Elementary guidance counselor. "This is building awareness and letting them know you are never too young to start thinking about your future."
In middle school, the Great Expectations program provides regional college tours.
During students' sophomore year, they visit Owensboro Community & Technical College, which introduces them to dual-credit offerings and technical programs.
Monday's Brescia tour started in the auditorium of the Roy and Victoria Duffy Roberts Center for the Sciences. Then, students broke into three groups before visiting Merici Hall, Father Leonard Alvey Library and Moore Center.
As Jenni Shadowen's class walked between buildings, she explained college life to her second-grade students.
No mom there to cook or clean.
"Your parents won't be staying with you," Shadowen said. "You will go to college and live on your own."
The group asked many questions in Merici Hall, a Brescia dorm.
"Are we allowed to bring pets?" Logan Vickers asked Emilee Ward, Brescia admissions counselor.
"No, but you can bring fish," Ward said.
"I don't have any fish," Logan replied.
Students asked if they could cook in their rooms, leave campus to visit their families and bring their own electronic devices from home.
Logan was curious about bedtime. When he learned college students stayed up as long as they wanted, he blurted out: "I want to go to college!"
In the campus library, little Emma Wimstatt asked how many books college students can check out at a time. She seemed impressed there was no stated limit. By comparison, Burns Elementary students can check out only two books at a time.
The tour ended about an hour later in the Moore Center.
Shadowen thanked her class for behaving and allowed them to run a lap in Brescia's gymnasium as a reward. Students lined up on the south side of the gym for a group photo before returning to the bus.
Along with college tours in elementary school, all DCPS fifth-graders sign college and career commitment cards, which is another effort to get them thinking about continuing their educations.
Besides Great Expectations, DCPS offers Kids on Campus, a college touring program more focused on high school juniors and seniors.
By the time the district's students enter their senior year, they have visited private and public colleges and universities. They've toured small and large campuses.
"I am pleased we can provide them with so many options before they graduate high school," said Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.