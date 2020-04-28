More than 50% of the 10,000 KN-95 ordered by Daviess Fiscal Court to aid small businesses have been spoken for.
So far, 5,500 of the total order have been claimed with the initial 2,000 released on April 20 and the other 3,500 having already been claimed.
The masks are meant to be used for small businesses with 50 or fewer employees and the number each business can claim is limited, said Daviess Fiscal Court Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We are trying not to allow double-dipping,” he said. “These masks are not for individuals. I would suggest that individuals try making or utilizing cloth masks. I hope next week that we will have more masks in for distribution.”
Five KN-95 masks come in a pack and each pack costs $1.79.
On Monday, Kentucky began its phasing into “healthy at work” with health care businesses, such as outpatient hospital care, clinics, optometrists, physical therapy and chiropractic care, allowed to open under strict guidelines, said Mattingly.
“As the governor and the federal government give guidance for opening a business, that will include masks, gloves and thermometers,” he said. “If you can’t procure those items, you can’t open. We are trying to help our small businesses as best we can.”
While personal protective equipment has been worth its weight in gold throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the scarcity of these items will only increase as businesses reopen under the strict protocols.
“Gloves seem to be available from speaking to small business owners around the community,” Mattingly said. “Thermometers are a problem. We ordered a dozen and got an initial shipment of five or six and waited for a few weeks for the rest. I spoke to a private business owner that ordered three or four thermometers at the beginning of all of this and received them five weeks later.”
For those businesses that haven’t been given the green-light to open their doors, now is the time to begin ordering essential items or risk having to stay closed longer, Mattingly said.
“If your business isn’t open now, I would recommend that you procure some of these items now,” he said. “If you can’t, then you won’t be allowed to open per the Commonwealth of Kentucky and federal government guidelines.”
