Owensboro has used the phrase "Bourbon, Bluegrass & BBQ" in its advertising for years.
Now, three local businesses are joining to promote the phrase in hopes of drawing day-trippers from Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Nashville and other cities in relatively close proximity.
"Those are three concepts everybody embraces," Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, said recently.
He said, "Joining together helps stretch our advertising budgets. Advertising in some of these cities is expensive. But when you're only paying one-third each, it's more affordable."
The promotion also includes O.Z. Tyler Distillery and Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
Pat Bosley at Moonlite said all three working together is "better than each on our own."
Bosley's grandparents bought what was then a 14-year-old tiny barbecue joint 66 years ago and turned it into a destination.
Through the years, customers have included former President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Al Gore, former second lady Marilyn Quayle, Jim Nabors, Bill Monroe, Pam Tillis, William Shatner, Kevin Costner, Reba McIntyre, Emmylou Harris and more.
O.Z. Tyler is on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and will be adding a John Wayne Experience with memorabilia from the late actor in April.
The Hall of Fame includes a bluegrass museum and a theater with live performances.
Joslin said, "We could include a program here if they want, so they (day-trippers) could spend the night in Owensboro."
Bosley wouldn't mind adding wine to the list of attractions.
But it doesn't start with a B.
Last year, just before Christmas, Moonlite added Pitmaster Reserve wine to its menu.
"It's been a two-year process," Bosley said then. "I was reading in food magazines that foodies were pairing wines with barbecue. That kept popping up and I thought we should get into it."
So, the restaurant partnered with Purple Toad Winery in Paducah, which bills itself as "Kentucky's largest and most awarded winery," to create a signature wine.
"It's a sweet red wine, a mixture of grapes and blackberries," Bosley said when it was introduced. "It's a hillbilly wine. When you sip it, you don't hear a symphony. You hear 'Blue Moon of Kentucky,' Elvis and Patsy Cline. It reminds me of my grandaddy's wine."
He said, "It combines two Kentucky traditions -- barbecue and wine."
After a year on the market, Bosley said, "It's catching on. I'm really happy with it."
Moonlite can't sell its wine by the bottle at the restaurant because it doesn't have the proper license.
It can only offer table service.
But the wine is available at J's Liquors, Kroger and the Hall of Fame.
"It makes a unique Owensboro gift," Bosley said.
